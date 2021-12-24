Crimes reported for Dec. 8, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 150th Street East and Avenue N
LANCASTER
ARSON: 20th Street East and Avenue H
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 300 block East Pondera Street
ASSAULT: 43200 block Melody Lane
ASSAULT: 44300 block Heaton Avenue
ASSAULT: 45700 block Tiana Rose Street
ASSAULT: 600 block East Pondera Street
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-8
BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Tahoe Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block Marcus Avenue
ASSAULT: 3200 block Shale Road
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 40th Street East and Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 36600 block Spanish Broom Drive
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38700 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Firethorn Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 34000 block 128th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41900 block 50th Street West
THEFT: 5300 block West Avenue L-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 5500 block West Avenue M-2
