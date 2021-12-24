Crime map, Dec. 24, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 8, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 150th Street East and Avenue N

LANCASTER

ARSON: 20th Street East and Avenue H

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 300 block East Pondera Street

ASSAULT: 43200 block Melody Lane

ASSAULT: 44300 block Heaton Avenue

ASSAULT: 45700 block Tiana Rose Street

ASSAULT: 600 block East Pondera Street

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-8

BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Tahoe Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1700 block Marcus Avenue

ASSAULT: 3200 block Shale Road

ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 40th Street East and Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2400 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 36600 block Spanish Broom Drive

THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38700 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Firethorn Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 34000 block 128th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41900 block 50th Street West

THEFT: 5300 block West Avenue L-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 5500 block West Avenue M-2

