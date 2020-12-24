Crimes reported for Dec. 8, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44500 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 44500 block Benald Street
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 2800 block East Nugent Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block El Nido Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Vineyard Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44500 block Avenida del Sol
THEFT: 44800 block Elm Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue J-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Andale Avenue
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 10300 block East Avenue Q-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37500 block Deville Street
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: Fairfield Avenue and Vista Leon
BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40300 block Delta Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 6900 block Buchet Drive
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 42300 block 50th Street West
