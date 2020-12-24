Crime map, Dec. 24, 2020

Crimes reported for Dec. 8, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 44500 block 16th Street East

ASSAULT: 44500 block Benald Street

ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way

BURGLARY: 2800 block East Nugent Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block El Nido Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Vineyard Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44500 block Avenida del Sol

THEFT: 44800 block Elm Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue J-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Andale Avenue

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 10300 block East Avenue Q-14

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37500 block Deville Street

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: Fairfield Avenue and Vista Leon

BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue R-4

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 40300 block Delta Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 6900 block Buchet Drive

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 42300 block 50th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.