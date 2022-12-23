Crimes reported for Dec. 7, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15600 block Sweetaire Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block Beechwood Street
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 43300 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 44800 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 47200 block 60th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 12th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue Q-11
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-8
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 42200 block 50th Street West
