Crimes reported for Dec. 7, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44400 block 105th Street West
BURGLARY: 700 block East Avenue J-11
THEFT: 1300 block West Jackman Street
THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Pearlwood Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Yucca Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37600 block Lasker Avenue
BURGLARY: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3800 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 400 block Technology Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 39600 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L-10
ASSAULT: 6300 block West Avenue L
