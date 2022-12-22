Crimes reported for Dec. 6, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 400 block Lightcap Street
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block Rodin Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 45400 block 23rd Street West
ROBBERY: 400 block Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 1100 block Valiant Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block Morisan Avenue
ASSAULT: 37900 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block 31st Street East
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 6100 block East Avenue T
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and East Barrel Springs Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Middlebury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6300 block West Avenue L
