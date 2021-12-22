Crimes reported for Dec. 6, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 19700 block East Avenue G
THEFT: 16600 block Mossdale Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2800 block San Ramon Drive
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45400 block Saigon Avenue
BURGLARY: 600 block East Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3300 block West Avenue L-4
THEFT: 44000 block Parkview Lane
THEFT: 44900 block Fern Avenue
THEFT: 45500 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Cambridge Court
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-4 and Beech Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2400 block Logan Berry Circle
ASSAULT: 40800 block 34th Street West
BURGLARY: 37200 block Calle Mazatlan
ROBBERY: 2700 block Chicory Lane
THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Noble Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 41100 block 40th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
