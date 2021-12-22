1222 crime map

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for Dec. 6, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 19700 block East Avenue G

THEFT: 16600 block Mossdale Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2800 block San Ramon Drive

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45400 block Saigon Avenue

BURGLARY: 600 block East Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3300 block West Avenue L-4

THEFT: 44000 block Parkview Lane

THEFT: 44900 block Fern Avenue

THEFT: 45500 block Beech Avenue

THEFT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Cambridge Court

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-4 and Beech Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2400 block Logan Berry Circle

ASSAULT: 40800 block 34th Street West

BURGLARY: 37200 block Calle Mazatlan

ROBBERY: 2700 block Chicory Lane

THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Noble Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 41100 block 40th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

