Crimes reported for Dec. 5, 2022
GREEN VALLEY
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 15700 block Calle El Capitan
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 27th Street East and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 45300 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 1700 block West Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 700 block Cambridge Court
ROBBERY: 300 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J-12
ROBBERY: Fifth Street East and Avenue H-8
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 45000 block Logue Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block East Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10800 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 38900 block 30th Street East
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue P
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block Charlotte Drive
ROSAMOND
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue A
