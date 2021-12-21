Crime map, Dec. 21, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 5, 2021

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39900 block 170th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 47000 block Fifth Street West

BURGLARY: 4500 block West Avenue I

BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block 15th Street West

THEFT: 13000 block East Avenue H

THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block Lightcap Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

LITTLEROCK

RAPE: 10300 block East Avenue R

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block Kenwood Court

ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 22nd Street East

ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 11th Street West and Avenue N-8

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 11th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Erika Lane

THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Sixth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

