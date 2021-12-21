Crimes reported for Dec. 5, 2021
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39900 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 47000 block Fifth Street West
BURGLARY: 4500 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 13000 block East Avenue H
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block Lightcap Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
LITTLEROCK
RAPE: 10300 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Kenwood Court
ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 22nd Street East
ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 11th Street West and Avenue N-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Erika Lane
THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
