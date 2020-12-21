Crimes reported for Dec. 5, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block 164th Street East
LANCASTER
THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 43700 block Lively Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Raysack Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: Gemini Court and Viking Way
BURGLARY: 6300 block West Avenue M-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39800 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Mountainside Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Willowbrook Avenue
PEARBLOSSOM
VEHICLE THEFT: 13100 block East Avenue V-14
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 42100 block 50th Street West
THEFT: 5000 block West Avenue L-8
