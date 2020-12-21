2018 CrimeMap

Crimes reported for Dec. 5, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block 164th Street East

LANCASTER

THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 43700 block Lively Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Raysack Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue J

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38100 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: Gemini Court and Viking Way

BURGLARY: 6300 block West Avenue M-8

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39800 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Mountainside Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Willowbrook Avenue

PEARBLOSSOM

VEHICLE THEFT: 13100 block East Avenue V-14

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 42100 block 50th Street West

THEFT: 5000 block West Avenue L-8

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.