Crimes reported for Dec. 3-4, 2022
AGUA DULCE
AGUA DULCE
AGUA DULCE
VEHICLE THEFT: 33100 block Bedrock Hills Drive
GREEN VALLEY
ASSAULT: 15200 block Calle Verdad
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 41100 block 174th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 2600 block West Stillmeadow Lane
ROBBERY: 43500 block 13th Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue J-3
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-15
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Albeck Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Sancroft Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Seventh Street East and Avenue K-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Avenue Q-13
ASSAULT: 37700 block Clark Court
ASSAULT: 38500 block Desert Flower Drive
ASSAULT: 6200 block Whitney Way
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 36800 block James Place
THEFT: 3800 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 5200 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue O
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block Camden Way
