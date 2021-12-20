Crimes reported for Dec. 4, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-4
ASSAULT: 13th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 43400 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 70th Street West and Avenue D
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Sierra Vista Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Tarragon Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: Enterprise Parkway and Wall Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9500 block East Avenue Q-12
LLANO
ARSON: 165th Street East and Avenue S
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3700 block Tournament Drive
ASSAULT: 37500 block Cedrela Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
ASSAULT: 38800 block Foxholm Drive
ASSAULT: Avenue S and Geiger Street
BURGLARY: 38600 block 27th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block Cannon Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38200 block Marsala Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
