Crime map, Dec. 20, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 4, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-4

ASSAULT: 13th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 43400 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 70th Street West and Avenue D

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 30th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Sierra Vista Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Tarragon Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: Enterprise Parkway and Wall Street

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9500 block East Avenue Q-12

LLANO

ARSON: 165th Street East and Avenue S

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3700 block Tournament Drive

ASSAULT: 37500 block Cedrela Avenue

ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

ASSAULT: 38800 block Foxholm Drive

ASSAULT: Avenue S and Geiger Street

BURGLARY: 38600 block 27th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block Cannon Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 38200 block Marsala Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

