Crimes reported for Dec. 4, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue J-14
ASSAULT: 2700 block La Mesa Court
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue K-14
ASSAULT: 44200 block Rodin Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Third Street East
BURGLARY: 42200 block 61st Street West
HOMICIDE: 45300 block Century Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue J-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 37900 block 35th Street East
