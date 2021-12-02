Crimes reported for Nov. 16, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43100 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 43300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block 27th Street West
ASSAULT: 6100 block West Avenue K-1
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 2100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Sancroft Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue J-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
BURGLARY: 41400 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block San Mateo Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2700 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 38000 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 38200 block 17th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue Q-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 12th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block Carriage Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Harvard Lane
