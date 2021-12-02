1202 crime map

Crimes reported for Nov. 16, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43100 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 43300 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44300 block 27th Street West

ASSAULT: 6100 block West Avenue K-1

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 2100 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Sancroft Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue J-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

BURGLARY: 41400 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block San Mateo Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2700 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 38000 block Sixth Street East

THEFT: 38200 block 17th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue Q-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 12th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block Carriage Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Harvard Lane

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.