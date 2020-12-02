Antelope Valley Crime Map, Dec. 2, 2020

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for November 16, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 190th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 45300 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Street

BURGLARY: 43200 block Drivers Way

ROBBERY: 300 block East Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block East Avenue K-13

THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H-8 and Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block Marsala Drive

THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 3800 block Southview Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block Little Sycamore Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

