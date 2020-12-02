Crimes reported for November 16, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 190th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 45300 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Street
BURGLARY: 43200 block Drivers Way
ROBBERY: 300 block East Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block East Avenue K-13
THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H-8 and Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block Marsala Drive
THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 3800 block Southview Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block Little Sycamore Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
