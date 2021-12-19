Crimes reported for Dec. 3, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue K-11
ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way
ROBBERY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 44000 block Quarter Street
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Mora Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Challenger Way
PALMDALE
BURGLARY: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2500 block Olive Drive
BURGLARY: 38400 block 10th Place East
BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 45th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
