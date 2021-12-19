Crime map, Dec. 19, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 3, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue K-11

ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way

ROBBERY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

THEFT: 44000 block Quarter Street

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Mora Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 11th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Challenger Way

PALMDALE

BURGLARY: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 2500 block Olive Drive

BURGLARY: 38400 block 10th Place East

BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 45th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

