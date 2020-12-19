Crime map, Dec. 19, 2020

Crimes reported for Dec. 3, 2020

AGUA DULCE

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 10700 block Escondido Canyon Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 16400 block Wells Fargo Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-1

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 43200 block 45th Street West

ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Double Play Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: Barrel Springs Road and Harold Fifth Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.