Crimes reported for Dec. 3, 2020
AGUA DULCE
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 10700 block Escondido Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16400 block Wells Fargo Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-1
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43200 block 45th Street West
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Double Play Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: Barrel Springs Road and Harold Fifth Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
