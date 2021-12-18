Crime map, Dec. 18, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 2, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43500 block Westfield Drive

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-2

ASSAULT: 800 block Lois Lane

HOMICIDE: 700 block West Kettering Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45000 block 17th Street West

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Langhorn Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Kildare Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Donatello Street

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue S-14

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 36500 block Martin Way

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 41600 block 55th Street West

