Crimes reported for Dec. 2, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43500 block Westfield Drive
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-2
ASSAULT: 800 block Lois Lane
HOMICIDE: 700 block West Kettering Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45000 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Langhorn Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Kildare Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Donatello Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue S-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 36500 block Martin Way
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 41600 block 55th Street West
