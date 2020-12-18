Crime map, Dec. 18, 2020

Crimes reported for Dec. 2, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 44100 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 45300 block Andale Avenue

ASSAULT: 45700 block Palm Lane

THEFT: 4100 block West Avenue L-4

THEFT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2800 block Nandina Drive

ASSAULT: 40700 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

BURGLARY: 2000 block East Avenue Q-2

ROBBERY: 2500 block East Avenue S

ROBBERY: Fifth Street West and Technology Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block East Avenue Q-11

VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block Wrightwood Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Karling Place

VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block Barcelona Drive

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5300 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4800 block West Avenue L-8

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.