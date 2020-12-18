Crimes reported for Dec. 2, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 44100 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 45700 block Palm Lane
THEFT: 4100 block West Avenue L-4
THEFT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2800 block Nandina Drive
ASSAULT: 40700 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2000 block East Avenue Q-2
ROBBERY: 2500 block East Avenue S
ROBBERY: Fifth Street West and Technology Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block East Avenue Q-11
VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block Wrightwood Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Karling Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block Barcelona Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5300 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4800 block West Avenue L-8
