Crimes reported for Dec. 1-2, 2022
LANCASTER
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 4:35 am
ASSAULT: 200 block West Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 44400 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Division Street
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Challenger Way
ASSAULT: Milling Avenue and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Second Street East and Avenue J
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue J-10
BURGLARY: 44200 block 20th Street West
ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Emerald Lane
THEFT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Second Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue J-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 5800 block Finchley Road
BURGLARY: 37000 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 37500 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 3000 block Dolomite Avenue
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 39600 block Dover Drive
