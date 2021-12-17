Crimes reported for Dec. 1, 2021
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 3900 block Sourdough Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue H-12
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 44400 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 8600 block West Avenue F
ASSAULT: Avenue J-5 and Carolside Avenue
BURGLARY: 42200 block 71st Street West
BURGLARY: 44400 block Third Street East
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue H-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37800 block 26th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 3000 block Hampton Road
THEFT: 38000 block Dashwood Way
THEFT: 41200 block Maple Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 155th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
