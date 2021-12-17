1217 crime map

Crimes reported for Dec. 1, 2021

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 3900 block Sourdough Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue H-12

ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 44400 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 8600 block West Avenue F

ASSAULT: Avenue J-5 and Carolside Avenue

BURGLARY: 42200 block 71st Street West

BURGLARY: 44400 block Third Street East

BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue H-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37800 block 26th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue R

BURGLARY: 3000 block Hampton Road

THEFT: 38000 block Dashwood Way

THEFT: 41200 block Maple Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 155th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

