Crime map, Dec. 17, 2020

Crimes reported for Dec. 1, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way

THEFT: 3200 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue K-9

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East

PALMDALE

ARSON: 25th Street West and Elizabeth Lake Road

ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Avenue P

ASSAULT: Avenue S and Hillcrest Drive

THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42400 block 55th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.