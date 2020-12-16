Crimes reported for Dec. 1, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 3200 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue K-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East
PALMDALE
ARSON: 25th Street West and Elizabeth Lake Road
ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Avenue P
ASSAULT: Avenue S and Hillcrest Drive
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42400 block 55th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.