Crimes reported for Nov. 30, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Stillwater Drive
BURGLARY: 300 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42800 block 19th Street West
THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 42800 block 36th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 28th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Cedar Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Elm Avenue
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 37700 block 92nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 117th Street East and Avenue T-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Atlanta Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Cougar Pass
VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
