Crimes reported for Nov. 29, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39400 block 167th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38900 block 164th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44300 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 45300 block Kingtree Street
ASSAULT: 45400 block Gingham Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Lemonwood Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Andale Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block Vahan Court
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8700 block East Pearblossom Highway
LLANO
THEFT: 31300 block 157th Street East
PALMDALE
ARSON: 3800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue P-4
ASSAULT: 200 block Telega Place
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-3
THEFT: 37300 block Mimosa Way
VEHICLE THEFT: Division Street and Palmdale Boulevard
