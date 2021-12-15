1215 crime map

Crimes reported for Nov. 29, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane

ASSAULT: 43000 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 45300 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Encelia Lane and Mariposa Drive

BURGLARY: 2300 block West Avenue J-8

ROBBERY: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 44000 block 25th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 21st Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 1100 block Dole Place

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ROBBERY: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37800 block 57th Street East

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 4800 block Northridge Drive

THEFT: 500 block East Avenue R-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block Saint Laurent Place

