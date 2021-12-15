Crimes reported for Nov. 29, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 43000 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 45300 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Encelia Lane and Mariposa Drive
BURGLARY: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
ROBBERY: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 44000 block 25th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 21st Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 1100 block Dole Place
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ROBBERY: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37800 block 57th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4800 block Northridge Drive
THEFT: 500 block East Avenue R-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block Saint Laurent Place
