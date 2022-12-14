Crimes reported for Nov. 28, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43800 block Palm Vista Avenue
BURGLARY: 43300 block Gingham Avenue
BURGLARY: 7300 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 2300 block Dallin Street
THEFT: 43100 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2600 block Greenwood Court
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37800 block Cluny Avenue
ASSAULT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 6200 block Whitney Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block Palms Place
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 36000 block 43rd Street East
THEFT: 3700 block Jacarte Avenue
THEFT: 37200 block Llana Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue Q-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 41100 block Ridgegate Lane
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue L-10
