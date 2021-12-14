Crime map, Dec. 14, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 28, 2021

AGUA DULCE

VEHICLE THEFT: 33600 block Sierra Vallejo Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue J13

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block Fenhold Street

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Avenue K-4 and Division Street

BURGLARY: 42500 block Wall Street

HOMICIDE: 3500 block Garnet Lane

ROBBERY: 44600 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Landsford Street

THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-13

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Trudgeon Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 32nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 38300 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West

ASSAULT: 39300 block Dijon Lane

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 60th Street East and Avenue T

ROBBERY: 37500 block Cloverwood Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block Blossom Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S

