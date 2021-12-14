Crimes reported for Nov. 28, 2021
AGUA DULCE
VEHICLE THEFT: 33600 block Sierra Vallejo Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue J13
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Fenhold Street
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue K-4 and Division Street
BURGLARY: 42500 block Wall Street
HOMICIDE: 3500 block Garnet Lane
ROBBERY: 44600 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Landsford Street
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Trudgeon Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 38300 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 39300 block Dijon Lane
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 60th Street East and Avenue T
ROBBERY: 37500 block Cloverwood Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block Blossom Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.