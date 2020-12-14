Crimes reported for Nov. 28, 2020
ACTON
ASSAULT: 9800 block Escondido Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3700 block Nickles Avenue
GREEN VALLEY
ASSAULT: 15500 block Spunky Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17800 block Mossdale Avenue
THEFT: 140th Street East and Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 44500 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 42800 block 37th Street West
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block 15th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3400 block San Gabriel
ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Avenue P
BURGLARY: 500 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue M-8
THEFT: 38900 block Trade Center Drive
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
