Crimes reported for Nov. 27, 2021
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 3900 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 240th Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 15800 block Greenrock Avenue
BURGLARY: 16800 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block Kaylyn Street
ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: Kildare Street and Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44400 block 20th Street West
ROBBERY: 45100 block Spearman Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K-10
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 1600 block Sutherland Street
THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue H-1
THEFT: 45000 block Harlas Avenue
THEFT: 4600 block West Avenue J-1
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East
ROBBERY: 200 block East Avenue S
ROBBERY: 38300 block 40th Street East
THEFT: 37600 block Ruby Red Lane
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
