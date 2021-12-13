Crime map, Dec. 13, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 27, 2021

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 3900 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ARSON: 240th Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)

ASSAULT: 15800 block Greenrock Avenue

BURGLARY: 16800 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block Kaylyn Street

ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue

ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Avenue K-4

ASSAULT: Kildare Street and Trevor Avenue

BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44400 block 20th Street West

ROBBERY: 45100 block Spearman Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K-10

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 1600 block Sutherland Street

THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue H-1

THEFT: 45000 block Harlas Avenue

THEFT: 4600 block West Avenue J-1

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East

ROBBERY: 200 block East Avenue S

ROBBERY: 38300 block 40th Street East

THEFT: 37600 block Ruby Red Lane

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

