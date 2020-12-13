Crime map, Dec. 13, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 27, 2020

ACTON

ASSAULT: 9800 block Escondido Road

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3700 block Nickles Avenue

GREEN VALLEY

ASSAULT: 15500 block Spunky Canyon Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 17800 block Mossdale Avenue

THEFT: 140th Street East and Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4

ASSAULT: 44500 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

BURGLARY: 42800 block 37th Street West

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block 15th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J-7

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3400 block San Gabriel

ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Avenue P

BURGLARY: 500 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue M-8

THEFT: 38900 block Trade Center Drive

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

