Crimes reported for Nov. 26, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 27th Street East and Avenue J-2
ASSAULT: 3600 block West Avenue K-12
ASSAULT: 43900 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 44200 block Heaton Avenue
BURGLARY: 75th Street East and Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1600 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 45900 block Kingtree Avenue
THEFT: 1600 block Gardenia Court
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Avenue H-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block East Avenue H-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Sunny Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 17th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block 25th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2600 block Greenwood Court
ASSAULT: 37800 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 4700 block Karling Place
ASSAULT: 5500 block Lighthouse Lane
ASSAULT: 5700 block Kiblurn High Road
ASSAULT: Avenue O-8 and Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 5th Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38800 block Rambler Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue Q-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Third Street East
