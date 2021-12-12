Crime map, Dec. 12, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 26, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 27th Street East and Avenue J-2

ASSAULT: 3600 block West Avenue K-12

ASSAULT: 43900 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: 44200 block Heaton Avenue

BURGLARY: 75th Street East and Avenue J

ROBBERY: 1600 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 45900 block Kingtree Avenue

THEFT: 1600 block Gardenia Court

THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Avenue H-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block East Avenue H-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Sunny Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 17th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 11th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block 25th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2600 block Greenwood Court

ASSAULT: 37800 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block Sixth Street East

ASSAULT: 4700 block Karling Place

ASSAULT: 5500 block Lighthouse Lane

ASSAULT: 5700 block Kiblurn High Road

ASSAULT: Avenue O-8 and Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block Fifth Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 5th Street West

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38800 block Rambler Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue Q-7

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Third Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.