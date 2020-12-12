Crimes reported for Nov. 26, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44800 block Rock Island Drive
BURGLARY: 44600 block 10th Street West
HOMICIDE: 20th Street West and Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Cottage Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block Fox Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 36800 block Spanish Broom Drive
ASSAULT: 38600 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
