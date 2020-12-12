Crime map, Dec. 12, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 26, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44800 block Rock Island Drive

BURGLARY: 44600 block 10th Street West

HOMICIDE: 20th Street West and Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-2

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Cottage Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 25th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block Fox Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue R-4

ASSAULT: 36800 block Spanish Broom Drive

ASSAULT: 38600 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 15th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12

