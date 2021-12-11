Crime map, Dec. 11, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 25, 2021

AGUA DULCE

BURGLARY: 9300 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43700 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44800 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 45400 block Seventh Street East

BURGLARY: 42800 block 21st Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42900 block 22nd Street West

THEFT: 2200 block El Paso Street

THEFT: 42100 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Newgrove Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Brentwood Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 33rd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Sentry Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block 12th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 38700 block Cortina Way

BURGLARY: 3000 block East Avenue R-4

ROBBERY: 38200 block 16th Street East

THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue O

THEFT: 37000 block Daisy Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Third Street East and Avenue P-4

