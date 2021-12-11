Crimes reported for Nov. 25, 2021
AGUA DULCE
BURGLARY: 9300 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43700 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block Seventh Street East
BURGLARY: 42800 block 21st Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42900 block 22nd Street West
THEFT: 2200 block El Paso Street
THEFT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Newgrove Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Brentwood Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 33rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Sentry Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block 12th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38700 block Cortina Way
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Avenue R-4
ROBBERY: 38200 block 16th Street East
THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue O
THEFT: 37000 block Daisy Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Third Street East and Avenue P-4
