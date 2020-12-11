Crime map, Dec. 11, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 25, 2020

ACTON

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block West Carson Mesa Road

THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 45200 block Trevor Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block West Milling Street

BURGLARY: 45500 block Andale Avenue

ROBBERY: 700 block West Oldfield Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block 23rd Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3000 block Club Rancho Drive

ASSAULT: 37200 block Calle Mazatlan

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue P-12

BURGLARY: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block Tournament Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6200 block East Avenue T

THEFT: 39500 block Lowe Drive

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block Mahonia Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Meadow Lane

