Crimes reported for Nov. 25, 2020
ACTON
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block West Carson Mesa Road
THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Milling Street
BURGLARY: 45500 block Andale Avenue
ROBBERY: 700 block West Oldfield Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block 23rd Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3000 block Club Rancho Drive
ASSAULT: 37200 block Calle Mazatlan
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue P-12
BURGLARY: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block Tournament Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6200 block East Avenue T
THEFT: 39500 block Lowe Drive
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block Mahonia Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Meadow Lane
