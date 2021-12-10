Crimes reported for Nov. 24, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 41300 block 151st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 25th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 4000 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44400 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Genoa Avenue
ROBBERY: 44000 block 17th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block 15th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5800 block Travis Paul Drive
THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 36th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Sunny Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 17th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Spearman Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36700 block Golden Oak Drive
ASSAULT: Cheseboro Road and Pearblossom Highway
BURGLARY: 38000 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
HOMICIDE: 39500 block Colchester Court
RAPE: 38300 block 30th Street East
ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3500 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 38200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block Chalfont Lane
