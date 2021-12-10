1210 crime map

Crimes reported for Nov. 24, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 41300 block 151st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 25th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 4000 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44400 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44700 block Genoa Avenue

ROBBERY: 44000 block 17th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block 15th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5800 block Travis Paul Drive

THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 36th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Sunny Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 17th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Spearman Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36700 block Golden Oak Drive

ASSAULT: Cheseboro Road and Pearblossom Highway

BURGLARY: 38000 block 47th Street East

BURGLARY: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard

HOMICIDE: 39500 block Colchester Court

RAPE: 38300 block 30th Street East

ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 3500 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 38200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block Chalfont Lane

