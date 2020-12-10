Crime map, Dec. 10, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 24

ACTON

ROBBERY: 4700 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44000 block Andale Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue

ASSAULT: 45300 block Newtree Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Challenger Way

VEHICLE THEFT: Magnolia Drive and Rembrandt Street

PALMDALE

ROBBERY: 1600 block East Avenue R

ROBBERY: 37900 block Smoke Tree Street

ROBBERY: 38500 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 37400 block Lilacview Avenue

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38200 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 39600 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 700 block East Avenue Q

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.