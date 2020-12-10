Crimes reported for Nov. 24
ACTON
ROBBERY: 4700 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44000 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Newtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: Magnolia Drive and Rembrandt Street
PALMDALE
ROBBERY: 1600 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: 37900 block Smoke Tree Street
ROBBERY: 38500 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 37400 block Lilacview Avenue
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38200 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 39600 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 700 block East Avenue Q
