Crimes reported for Nov. 15, 2022
ACTON
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 9:59 am
BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
BURGLARY: 44900 block Yucca Avenue
BURGLARY: 45600 block 23rd Street West
ROBBERY: 44200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 3100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street East and Rainer Avenue
