2020 CrimeMap

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for November 15, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 40700 block Fieldspring Street

ASSAULT: 42900 block Alep Street

ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue K-8

ROBBERY: 44100 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Avenue J-7

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block of Gadsden Avenue

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue T and Longview Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue Q-11

ASSAULT: 22nd Street West and Clearwater Avenue

ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 40300 block Palmetto Drive

ASSAULT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

ASSAULT: Avenel Drive and Bolz Ranch Road

ASSAULT: Avenue S and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 1800 block East Avenue R-4

BURGLARY: 38700 block 15th Street East

ROBBERY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3200 block Conestoga Canyon Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Avenue Q-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 36600 block Ramona Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block 50th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 50th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Malby Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 5600 block West Avenue L-1

