Crimes reported for November 15, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 40700 block Fieldspring Street
ASSAULT: 42900 block Alep Street
ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue K-8
ROBBERY: 44100 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Avenue J-7
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block of Gadsden Avenue
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue T and Longview Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue Q-11
ASSAULT: 22nd Street West and Clearwater Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 40300 block Palmetto Drive
ASSAULT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
ASSAULT: Avenel Drive and Bolz Ranch Road
ASSAULT: Avenue S and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 1800 block East Avenue R-4
BURGLARY: 38700 block 15th Street East
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3200 block Conestoga Canyon Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Avenue Q-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 36600 block Ramona Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block 50th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 50th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Malby Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5600 block West Avenue L-1
