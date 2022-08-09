Crimes reported for July 24, 2022
LANCASTER
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 6:36 pm
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43400 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 44100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-8
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue K-6
THEFT: 1600 block Silvia Avenue
THEFT: 42100 block Eighth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Cactus Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Buttercup Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: Fairfield Avenue and Vista Leon
ASSAULT: Fort Tejon Road and Pearblossom Highway
BURGLARY: 37900 block 33rd Place East
BURGLARY: 38300 block 30th Street East
ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
