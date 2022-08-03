Crimes reported for July 18, 2022
LAKE HUGHES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for July 18, 2022
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 14700 block Elizabeth Lake Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40100 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
BURGLARY: 400 block West Avenue J
HOMICIDE: 44200 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 2600 block East Nugent Street
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 5100 block Pearblossom Highway
ASSAULT: 9700 block East Avenue Q-14
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 38300 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37900 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue R-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Fifth Street West
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block Glacier Place
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.