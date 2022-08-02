Crimes reported for July 17, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45600 block Palm Lane
ASSAULT: 600 block Newgrove Street
BURGLARY: 43400 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 44400 block 105th Street West
THEFT: 2200 block El Rio Street
THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 44000 block Shad Street
THEFT: 600 block Eston Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 36400 block 94th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37600 block 15th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
