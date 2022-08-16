Crimes reported for July 31, 2022
ACTON
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 11700 block Davenport Road
ANTELOPE ACRES
VEHICLE THEFT: 16500 block West Avenue B
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16500 block Stagecoach Avenue
ASSAULT: 16500 block Sweetaire Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3100 block Larwood Drive
ASSAULT: 32nd Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 3600 block Emerald Lane
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: Milling Street and Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 45200 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 45400 block Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 7300 block West Avenue G
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 45500 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Kildare Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue L-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Fairglen Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H-8 and Division Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue T-2
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block San Mateo Avenue
ASSAULT: 4000 block Sage Court
BURGLARY: 37000 block Boxleaf Drive
BURGLARY: 38000 block 27th Street East
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
RAPE: 3300 block East Avenue Q-1
THEFT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block Rollingridge Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
