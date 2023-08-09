Crimes reported for July 24, 2023
Crimes reported for July 24, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39700 block 171st Street East
ROBBERY: 16800 block East Avenue P
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-7
ASSAULT: 44200 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 45300 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: Avenue J-5 and Division Street
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue J-4
BURGLARY: 3700 block West Avenue J-4
BURGLARY: 45100 block Fern Avenue
BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44900 block 27th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block 15th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44500 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 1600 block Lobo Court
THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Kettering Street
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue H-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block 28th Street East
LITTLEROCK
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 8200 block East Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 36700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
RAPE: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Avenue R-4
