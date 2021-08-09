Crimes reported for July 24, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 1500 block Arnica Lane
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2300 block Rosewood Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block Palm Vista Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Firstview Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 2600 block East Avenue Q-14
ASSAULT: 37100 block Tovey Avenue
ASSAULT: 40200 block La Quinta Lane
THEFT: 38900 block Ninth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5600 block Tamarack Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.