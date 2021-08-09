Crime map, Aug. 9, 2021

Crimes reported for July 24, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-5

ASSAULT: 1500 block Arnica Lane

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 2300 block Rosewood Avenue

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44700 block Palm Vista Avenue

ASSAULT: 44900 block Andale Avenue

ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Firstview Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue Q-6

ASSAULT: 2600 block East Avenue Q-14

ASSAULT: 37100 block Tovey Avenue

ASSAULT: 40200 block La Quinta Lane

THEFT: 38900 block Ninth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 25th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 5600 block Tamarack Lane

