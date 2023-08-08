Crimes reported for July 22-23, 2023
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33400 block Desert Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue K-15
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue M-8
ASSAULT: 3600 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 700 block West Oldfield Street
BURGLARY: 43000 block Seventh Street East
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45200 block Seventh Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4800 block West Avenue K-6
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-6
THEFT: 2300 block West Double Play Way
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block Seventh Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Cabre Court and Ivesbrook Street
LITTLEROCK
ROBBERY: 8200 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 94th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 100 block Harvest Lane
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 1200 block Springline Drive
ASSAULT: 200 block Pictorial Street
ASSAULT: 2000 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue Q-5
ASSAULT: 2700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 2800 block Hemlock Road
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Sage Tree Street
ASSAULT: 39300 block Bastille Lane
ASSAULT: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1300 block East Avenue Q
ROBBERY: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 2600 block Nandina Drive
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38300 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 38700 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Lemsford Avenue
