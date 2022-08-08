Crimes reported for July 23, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mostly sunny. Becoming windy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 99F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 11:19 am
Crimes reported for July 23, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 159th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 15th Street West and Avenue L-12
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Holguin Street
ASSAULT: 2200 block West Avenue K-14
ASSAULT: 3600 block Cobb Road
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 3000 block West Avenue K
HOMICIDE: 2000 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ROBBERY: 200 block Pillsbury Street
ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J-10
THEFT: 43400 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West
THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 45600 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 25300 block 80th Street East
ASSAULT: 37900 block 92nd Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 600 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 41000 block 12th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block 47th Street West
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.