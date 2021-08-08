Crimes reported for July 23, 2021
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: Angeles Forest Highway and Sierra Highway
AGUA DULCE
THEFT: 11800 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-12
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: 41600 block 55th Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 45800 block Berkshire Street
BURGLARY: 1500 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block 15th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Adler Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
LITTLEROCK
ARSON: 37800 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3300 block Club Rancho Drive
ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 4300 block Desert Aire Avenue
BURGLARY: 37900 block 35th Street East
BURGLARY: 39000 block Carriage Way
ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.