Crime map, Aug. 8, 2021

Crimes reported for July 23, 2021

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: Angeles Forest Highway and Sierra Highway

AGUA DULCE

THEFT: 11800 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-12

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue H-10

ASSAULT: 41600 block 55th Street West

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 45800 block Berkshire Street

BURGLARY: 1500 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block 15th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Adler Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L

LITTLEROCK

ARSON: 37800 block 90th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3300 block Club Rancho Drive

ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 4300 block Desert Aire Avenue

BURGLARY: 37900 block 35th Street East

BURGLARY: 39000 block Carriage Way

ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.