Crimes reported for July 22, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for July 22, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40500 block 173rd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Avenue
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue J-14
BURGLARY: 42200 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 44500 block 20th Street West
BURGLARY: 44800 block 27th Street East
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 45600 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: Avenue J and Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43000 block Exchange Place
THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ARSON: 51st Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 37900 block 50th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39000 block Dianron Road
THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.