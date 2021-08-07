Crimes reported for July 22, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 10th Street West and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: Garnet Lane and Rucker Street
BURGLARY: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
RAPE: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Avenue
ROBBERY: 700 block West Oldfield Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Sixth Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
THEFT: 43700 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Ivyton Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 15th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ROBBERY: 37200 block 90th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 36600 block 86th Street East
PALMDALE
BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4
RAPE: 39900 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 25th Street East and East Avenue S
THEFT: 37800 block 57th Street East
THEFT: 38500 block Frontier Avenue
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
