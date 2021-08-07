Crime map, Aug. 7, 2021

Crimes reported for July 22, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 10th Street West and Avenue G

ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 45400 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 45500 block 11th Street West

ASSAULT: Garnet Lane and Rucker Street

BURGLARY: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard

RAPE: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Avenue

ROBBERY: 700 block West Oldfield Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Sixth Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)

THEFT: 43700 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Ivyton Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 15th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ROBBERY: 37200 block 90th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 36600 block 86th Street East

PALMDALE

BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4

RAPE: 39900 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 25th Street East and East Avenue S

THEFT: 37800 block 57th Street East

THEFT: 38500 block Frontier Avenue

THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

