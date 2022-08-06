Crimes reported for July 21, 2022
LANCASTER
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42200 block Brittle Bush Drive
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 43700 block 47th Street West
ASSAULT: 44400 block Second Street East
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44300 block 20th Street East
BURGLARY: 600 block East Avenue K
BURGLARY: 700 block West Kettering Street
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K
BURGLARY: 900 block West Avenue J
RAPE: 2000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 43200 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 45500 block Leatherwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-14
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 33800 block 121st Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
ASSAULT: 39700 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38500 block 36th Street East
BURGLARY: 38700 block Ocotillo School Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Antelope Valley Freeway and West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block Acorde Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 36th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5200 block Linden Court
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L
