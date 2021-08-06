Crime map, Aug. 6, 2021

Crimes reported for July 21, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-2

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 43600 block Santa Rosa Circle

ASSAULT: 6500 block Highbluff Way

ASSAULT: 700 block West Holguin Street

BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue H-4

BURGLARY: 1800 block Stratford Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Dallin Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Cedar Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 37500 block Daybreak Street

ASSAULT: 37600 block Topaz Court

ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block Spruce Court

ASSAULT: 70th Street East and Avenue S

BURGLARY: 100 block Mountainside Road

BURGLARY: 38400 block Ninth Street East

THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.