Crimes reported for July 21, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-2
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43600 block Santa Rosa Circle
ASSAULT: 6500 block Highbluff Way
ASSAULT: 700 block West Holguin Street
BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue H-4
BURGLARY: 1800 block Stratford Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Dallin Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Cedar Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37500 block Daybreak Street
ASSAULT: 37600 block Topaz Court
ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block Spruce Court
ASSAULT: 70th Street East and Avenue S
BURGLARY: 100 block Mountainside Road
BURGLARY: 38400 block Ninth Street East
THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.